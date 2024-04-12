Mining Pit collapse claims two lives in Darkokrom

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A mining pit collapse in Darkokrom, located in the Atiwa East Distric, Eastern Region, has resulted in the loss of two lives, while several others were rescued from the rubble.



The unfortunate event took place late in the evening around 10:00 pm local time while the miners were engaged in an illegal mining technique known as “Kolikoli.”



Witnesses recounted that the pit, where the miners were working, collapsed suddenly, likely due to extensive excavation activities that compromised its stability.



Despite the efforts of community volunteers who swiftly responded to the scene and managed to rescue some of the trapped miners, Apim Larh and Simon were found lifeless amidst the debris.



The bodies of the deceased were subsequently transported to the Ankaase Morgue for further examination through autopsy procedures.