Minister-Designate for Information to present Broadcasting Bill to Parliament

Fatimatu Abubakar, the Minister-designate for Information, has announced plans to present the Broadcasting Bill to Parliament soon.



She made this declaration during the World Press Freedom Day celebration in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on Friday.



"I am pleased to announce that the draft broadcasting bill is ready. With advice from the Attorney General, we aim to engage the parliamentary select committee on communication to facilitate its presentation in the house," Abubakar said.



The Broadcasting Bill aims to establish comprehensive legislation governing broadcasting services, overseen by the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communications Authority (NCA), in compliance with the constitution.



In addition to this, Abubakar emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing journalists' working conditions and safety. She highlighted ongoing engagements with the Judicial Service to ensure accountability and combat impunity against journalists.



Furthermore, collaborative efforts have been made to provide training sessions for journalists nationwide.



"Over 140 journalists from various media outlets have undergone comprehensive training in collaboration with our partners. These sessions have equipped journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their profession," Abubakar noted.