You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964852

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Minister assures Wa Naa of halting state lands-grab in Wa

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stephen Yakubu Stephen Yakubu

Upper West Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has assured Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Kingdom, of measures to halt the sale of state lands in Wa to private developers and retrieve sold lands if possible.

During a courtesy call, Yakubu reaffirmed his commitment following President Akufo-Addo's directive to address the issue.

The Minister instructed the Upper West Regional Lands Commission to cease all land sales and allocations.

Additionally, Yakubu emphasized reducing poverty through education and innovative approaches, urging unity and resourceful politics for regional development.

Naa Pelpuo pledged his support for the Minister's efforts.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment