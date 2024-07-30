Minister assures Wa Naa of halting state lands-grab in Wa

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

Upper West Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu has assured Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Kingdom, of measures to halt the sale of state lands in Wa to private developers and retrieve sold lands if possible.



During a courtesy call, Yakubu reaffirmed his commitment following President Akufo-Addo's directive to address the issue.



The Minister instructed the Upper West Regional Lands Commission to cease all land sales and allocations.



Additionally, Yakubu emphasized reducing poverty through education and innovative approaches, urging unity and resourceful politics for regional development.



Naa Pelpuo pledged his support for the Minister's efforts.