General News of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanaian Times

Minister cautions Assembly staff against money extortion

Alhaji Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih Alhaji Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih

The Upper East Regional Minister, Alhaji Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, has warned officials of the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) against extorting money from contractors and lower-grade staff under false pretenses of securing promotions or salary increases.

During a visit to the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly, he emphasized the need for ethical conduct in public service.

Dr. Salih reminded staff of their vital role in governance and the importance of maintaining public trust.

He is scheduled to visit all MDAs in the region to reinforce these messages.

