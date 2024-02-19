Ministerial reshuffle is the right call - Ebenezer Nartey

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, the former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, has defended the President's recent reshuffle and dismissed any claims of mistakes in the decision-making process.



Nartey argues that the president's appointments and reassignments are strategic and purposeful, emphasizing that the president is acting with foresight and knowledge.



This response comes amid ongoing debate surrounding the cabinet shuffle that took place on February 14, 2024.



While some argue that the president is reshuffling his cabinet to regain public support after losing MPs and neglecting stakeholders, Nartey maintains that the timing is opportune, especially considering the loss of parliamentary seats by some MPs, which may diminish their influence in their respective constituencies.



Nartey expressed his support for the president's decisions. He believes that the reshuffle is necessary and that the president has reappointed competent people, reassigned them to some of the sectors where they can perform better, and that the timing is right.



“For me, I think it is the right call, the president knows what he is doing, he believes in the competency of the people that he has reappointed and reassigned them to some of the sectors that he believes they can do much better so for me, I think that is the right time,” the former MP stated on Citi TV.