Ministry of Agriculture presents GH¢1m cash award to 2023 National Best Farmer

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

The Ministry of Agriculture recently awarded Charity Akortia, the 2023 National Best Farmer, with a cash prize of GH¢1 million.



This award, sponsored by the Agriculture Development Bank PLC (ADB), was presented to Ms. Akortia at a ceremony in Accra.



Dr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, praised the ADB for its longstanding support of the National Best Farmer Award scheme, highlighting its 23 years of commitment.



In his address, Dr. Acheampong commended Ms. Akortia for her outstanding contributions to agriculture, particularly in creating jobs and feeding the nation.



He expressed the ministry's readiness to support her and other awardees in expanding their agricultural ventures.



Dr. Acheampong also outlined the country's progress towards achieving food and poultry self-sufficiency.He revealed that Ghana is currently 15% self-sufficient and aims to increase this to 23% this year and 45% next year.



To achieve this, the ministry is implementing various initiatives such as Planting for Food and Jobs Phase Two and enhancing poultry rearing and irrigation farming.



Regarding irrigation, Dr. Acheampong highlighted the significant increase in irrigation coverage in recent years. He noted that since 2017, the country's irrigation coverage has increased from 11,000 hectares to 15,000 hectares, with an additional 25,000 hectares added in the past year.



Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, the Managing Director of ADB, reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting farmers and fisherfolk. He emphasized ADB's role in enhancing livelihoods, ensuring food security, and driving economic prosperity in Ghana.