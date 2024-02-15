Ministry of Education launches programme to enhance educational standards

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The Ministry of Education, in a collaborative effort with various stakeholders, has officially introduced the Community of Excellence Programme (CEP) as a strategic initiative aimed at uplifting the quality of education across the nation.



The inauguration, led by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, aspires to create a robust network of highly literate communities, ensuring comprehensive educational development for every child.



The overarching goal is to guarantee that no child is left behind, fostering a society where every citizen contributes significantly to the country's socio-economic transformation.



The launch, which took place in Mamfe, Akuapem South District, on Friday, February 9, saw Dr. Adutwum urging active participation from opinion leaders, chiefs, political figures, teachers, and other stakeholders in the education of children.



Notably, chiefs are envisioned to play a crucial role within the CEP framework by providing accommodations and support to teachers and education providers, thereby enhancing overall learning outcomes.



Highlighting the Ministry's commitment to catalyzing the country's development through education, Dr. Adutwum emphasised the implementation of sound policies aligned with the program's objectives.



The CEP aims to ensure that 90% of basic four pupils, aged 10, attain foundational competencies in literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional development.



Addressing the significance of the initiative, Dr. Adutwum stated, "About 87% of children in developing countries cannot read. We want to make sure that every child will read in Ghana by Primary Four. So we have begun the process of supporting teachers, bringing in literacy coaches. The goal of this project is to ensure that 90% of our children by primary four will be able to read."