Ministry of Education to embark on mass placement for unplaced BECE graduates

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Education has announced an initiative allowing qualified Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates who are yet to secure placement in SHS to visit their nearest education office for admission processing.



This inclusive measure extends to female candidates who, despite achieving commendable grades in the 2023 BECE, have been unable to pursue further education due to reasons such as childbirth.



Stephen Abamfo, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, revealed this directive during an interview with the Daily Graphic.



Out of 600,900 candidates who participated in the BECE examination, 585,797 candidates qualified for placement from the 598,839 results received from the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



Initially, 81.56 percent (477,772 candidates) secured placement in their preferred schools, leaving 18.44 percent (108,025 candidates) unmatched with any of their choices. These candidates were advised to undergo self-placement to select from available schools.



However, the precise number of unplaced candidates who have since secured admission remains undisclosed by the schools' placement secretariat.



Mr. Abamfo emphasized the ministry's commitment to ensuring that every qualified student gains access to education, urging all unplaced BECE graduates to take advantage of the opportunity by visiting the education office with their BECE results for necessary action.



He particularly highlighted the importance of accommodating female candidates who have faced obstacles such as pregnancy and childbirth, emphasizing the government's dedication to inclusive education.



The window for BECE graduates to benefit from this initiative extends until the end of February, providing a crucial opportunity for those awaiting placement to secure admission into SHS.