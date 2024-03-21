Ministry of Employment to hold crucial talks with striking teacher unions

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations plans to engage in discussions with three striking teacher unions to address their grievances.



Following the indefinite strike declared by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Gh) on March 20, due to delayed collective agreement renewals and other concerns, the Ministry aims to find common ground through negotiations.



Bright Wireko Brobbey, a Technical Advisor at the Ministry, stated that efforts are underway to convene a meeting with the unions on Friday to address their grievances promptly and avoid prolonging the strike beyond Monday.



He emphasized the government's commitment to resolving the issues raised by the unions and reassured that formal invitation letters have been sent to all concerned parties.



Mr. Brobbey acknowledged the perception that the government is indifferent to citizen's concerns but affirmed that the scheduled meeting demonstrates their dedication to finding solutions.



He noted that the ministry often learns about the unions' grievances late in the process but expressed optimism about reaching a resolution after Friday's meeting.