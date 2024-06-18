Ministry of Health appeals to laboratory workers to call off strike

Health News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: 3news

The Ministry of Health has urged the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) to reconsider their strike and return to negotiations.



A press release on June 17, 2024, confirmed ongoing discussions involving the Ministries of Health, Finance, Employment, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.



The Ministry emphasized patience as the Government Negotiation Team works to expedite agreements, particularly on Uniform, Special Project, Unsociable, and Communication allowances.



MELPWU members had planned to strike on June 17 to push for approval of their Conditions of Service. The Ministry assured cooperation and respect for MELPWU's dedication to their members' welfare.