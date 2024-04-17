Ministry of Health boosts healthcare with ambulance and water tanker donations

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

The Ministry of Health has donated four ambulances and a water tanker to key institutions, aiming to bolster healthcare delivery across Ghana.



Beneficiary institutions include the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service (Police Hospital), the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and the Tamale Teaching Hospital, with the latter also receiving a water tanker to improve water supply on its premises.



Funded by the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the equipment is valued at $1.56 million and is part of Japan's support to Ghana's Primary Health Programme, aimed at strengthening the country's health system.



This donation underscores the long-standing and fruitful relationship between Ghana and Japan, characterized by technical assistance, grant aid, and donations of equipment and commodities over several years.



In a statement read on behalf of the Minister of Health, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at a ceremony in Accra, the Minister of Health designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, highlighted the significance of the Japanese government's support.



He emphasized its role in various health initiatives in Ghana, including the African Health and Well-being Initiative, the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) drive, and the development and launch of the National Health Policy, as well as support for Ghana's COVID-19 response.



Dr. Okoe Boye expressed Ghana's gratitude for Japan's ongoing support, noting that these donations align with the ministry's commitment to achieve UHC by 2030.



He reiterated the importance of such investments in achieving universal health goals, especially in improving access to quality healthcare services.



Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, reiterated the ministry's dedication to achieving UHC by 2030, emphasizing the need for collaboration among all stakeholders.



Major General Raymond Ewusi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Medical, of the Ghana Armed Forces, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude for the donations and pledged to maintain the equipment effectively.