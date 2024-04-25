Ministry of Health establishes calibration centre to eliminate mercury use

Regional News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Health has inaugurated a devices calibration centre aimed at monitoring and eliminating the use of mercury in medical devices and processes.



This initiative aligns with the Minamata Convention, a global commitment to phase out mercury in health products and processes due to its adverse effects on human health and the environment.



Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, highlighted mercury's status as a potent neurotoxin, emphasizing the need to mitigate risks associated with its exposure, particularly in medical devices.



Ghana signed the Minamata Convention in September 2014 and ratified it in 2017, demonstrating a commitment to its principles.



The Ministry of Health has undertaken extensive awareness campaigns to educate health professionals about the convention and the importance of transitioning to non-mercury alternatives.



Additionally, the ministry collaborated with the Ghana Standards Authority to develop guidelines for the production and use of non-mercury devices, ensuring stringent standards for safety and efficacy in medical equipment.



The calibration centre's establishment signifies the ministry's dedication to phasing out mercury-containing products in the health sector.



Emma Ofori Agyemang, Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ministry of Health, highlighted efforts to phase out products like thermometers, BP monitoring equipment, and dental amalgams that contain mercury.



The calibration centre will play a crucial role in ensuring that medical devices meet quality standards while protecting public health from the risks associated with mercury exposure.



The Ministry of Health's proactive measures, including the establishment of the calibration centre and the development of guidelines for non-mercury devices, underscore its commitment to providing quality healthcare and protecting the environment.



The initiative reflects Ghana's adherence to the Minamata Convention's goals and demonstrates leadership in promoting sustainable and safe healthcare practices.v