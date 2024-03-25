Ministry of Health in talks with nurses council to address license verification fee concerns

Health News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Health has confirmed ongoing discussions with the Nurse and Midwives Council to address concerns raised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association regarding the recent surge in license verification fees.



Efforts are underway to prevent potential protests by members of the association.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) had previously announced plans for protests, including a withdrawal of services from Out-Patient departments of health facilities nationwide, in response to the significant increase in license verification fees, which have risen from GH¢550 to GH¢3,000.



Isaac Offei Baah, the Public Relations Officer for the Health Ministry, urged the nurses to reconsider their decision as the government actively works towards resolving the issue.



“We started the engagement on Thursday and we hope to come to a conclusion. They will have to exercise patience because their leadership is aware that a lot of negotiations are going on. We ensure a makeable resolution to this.”