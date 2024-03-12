Ministry of Health refutes claims of nursing recruitment

Health News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a statement refuting recent media reports suggesting that it is currently recruiting general nursing applicants.



The MoH's Public Relations Unit emphasized that no such announcement has been made by the ministry and advised the public to disregard the viral notice dated March 10, 2024.



In the statement, the Ministry clarified: "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health (MoH) that there is a public announcement dated 10th March 2024 in the mass media (print, electronic and new) about recruitment of general nurses by the Ministry.



We wish to state categorically that the Ministry did not make the public announcement in reference and should, therefore, be ignored."



Furthermore, the Ministry emphasized that it does not charge any fees for the recruitment and posting of health workers. The public is urged to be cautious and verify information from official sources regarding recruitment announcements from the Ministry of Health.



The public was reassured by the Ministry that they have made significant progress in recruiting more general nurses and other healthcare workers into the health sector.



