Ministry of Information is a waste pipe; I’ll scrap it – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has stated that he would not appoint a Minister for Information if elected president, calling the Ministry a "waste pipe" that doesn't contribute to the government.



Speaking at a media event, the former Trade Minister argued that most advanced economies don't have such a ministry and suggested that Ghana could save money by eliminating it.



He reflected on his experience restructuring the Ministry of Information in the 1980s, emphasizing that the funds saved could be better used to support government initiatives.