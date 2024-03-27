Ministry of Local Government and Zoomlion clear 35 dumpsites in sanitation drive

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), in collaboration with waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has successfully cleared 35 dumpsites in three regions of Ghana.



This initiative, according to Graphic Online, is part of a nationwide exercise, that aims to improve sanitation and hygiene by removing mounting refuse. In the Central Region, 15 dumpsites across 15 communities in 11 districts were cleared, bringing the total to 30 in the region.



Communities in the beneficiary list for the second phase include Assin Kyinaso, Tetsi Junction, Akoti Junction, Nyanyano, Asemaneye, Mumford, Gomoa Wassa, Amisano, Ola Madina, Gomoa Tarkwa, Juaso, Assin Kushea, Jukwa Zongo, Dunkwa Government Hospital, and Okrudu.



The clearing of these dumpsites has brought relief to residents and improved sanitation in these areas.



In the Bono and Bono East regions, 20 age-old dumpsites were cleared in 13 districts. The Bono Region saw 17 dumpsites cleared in 10 districts, with the remaining three dumpsites evacuated in three districts in the Bono East Region.



The municipalities have also resolved to introduce a 'Pay as you Dump" policy to further enhance sanitation and hygiene.



The municipal district assemblies (MDAs) are conducting public sensitisation forums to educate the public about the new policy and its importance. This partnership between the MLGDRD and ZGL aims to eliminate sanitation-related diseases and improve the overall sanitation situation in communities.



The initiative has been praised for its effectiveness in addressing long-standing sanitation challenges in various regions.