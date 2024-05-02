Ministry of National Security denies affiliation with Kasoa shooting suspect

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of National Security has released a statement clarifying that Benlord Ababio, the suspect in the Kasoa shooting incident involving a military officer, is not affiliated with the ministry, contrary to circulating reports suggesting otherwise.



In response to rumors alleging that Benlord, also known as Nana Ben, is a staff member of the National Security, the ministry has firmly denied any association with the suspect.



Emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting, the ministry urges the public to disregard any misinformation or social media posts falsely linking the suspect to the ministry.



As investigations into the tragic shooting continue, the ministry reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and ensuring justice for all parties involved.