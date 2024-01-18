Ministry of Transport refutes purported 30% increase in transport fares

General News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Transport has issued a statement discrediting claims of a 30% increase in transport fares by the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana, scheduled to take effect from January 22.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Wednesday, January 17, no negotiations have occurred with the transport operators regarding a fare review. They emphasized that the public should dismiss the purported fare hike and assured that any future decisions on fare adjustments would be transparently communicated.



“We wish to inform the general public that there has not been any negotiation with the transport operators for a review of the transport fares. We therefore urge the general public to disregard the purported increase.”



“When it becomes necessary for such negotiations and the decisions are taken, the general public will be appropriately informed, as has been done in the past,” the statement read.