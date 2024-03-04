Ministry of Works and Housing prioritises new housing units in areas of Agenda 111 projects

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

The Ministry of Works and Housing has affirmed that the construction of new housing units in areas where Agenda 111 projects have been situated remains a top priority for the new Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



The ministry emphasizes that these new housing units will be part of the rural housing projects approved by President Akufo-Addo, following clear-cut guidelines.



During a media briefing on the sidelines of a ministry retreat in Koforidua, spokesperson Mannaseh Atta Boahen stated that the ministry is fully committed to completing the housing projects within 10 months.



He assured that the ministry has the necessary financial resources and the backing of the President to ensure the successful realization of these key projects.



Boahen highlighted that various areas with Agenda 111 projects are at different stages of completion, and with the financial support from the Ministry of Finance, there are no constraints in moving forward with the construction of new housing units.



He emphasized that the sea defense project, drainage system improvements, and the revival of the abandoned Saglemi housing project are also top priorities for the ministry.



"The President also mentioned the sea defense project and the drainage system; these are very important and are of utmost priority. I can assure you that very soon we will begin work to ensure we desilt some of the big drains in the country to keep us prepared for the floods and the rainy season that we are waiting for. We are very much prepared, and very soon we will move into action in the coming weeks," he added.