Ministry validates first ever sector-led Ghana Tourism Policy

General News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has announced the validation of Ghana's first comprehensive tourism policy aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.



Developed after extensive stakeholder consultations, the policy provides a strategic framework to enhance the tourism experience, preserve cultural heritage, and ensure environmental sustainability.



The validation will occur at the Serene Hotel in Ho from July 10-11, 2024. The policy supports local communities, promotes adventure and eco-tourism, and emphasizes digital transformation and infrastructure development.



The initiative aims to make Ghana a competitive year-round destination and further drive economic development as tourism is a significant foreign exchange earner and employer.