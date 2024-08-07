Minority Alleges Chief of Staff pressuring Ministers for payments in controversial ambulance deal

Politics of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Minority in Parliament, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, claims that Chief of Staff Frema Opare is pressuring Finance and Health Ministers to make payments to Service Auto Group Ghana Limited, linked to President Akufo-Addo’s daughters in the ambulance spare parts deal.



Ablakwa described the apology from the government as a smokescreen, accusing Opare of trying to curry favor with the President.



The Ministry of Health clarified that payments were constrained by budget approvals and denied allegations of improper payments.



Ablakwa has called for a halt to the payments and further scrutiny into the deal.