You are here: HomeNews2024 07 16Article 1960559

Politics of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Minority Caucus rejects proposed traffic regulation amendments for MPs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has firmly rejected the proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180), which would permit MPs to use sirens and exempt them from speed limits during official duties.

In a statement signed by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the caucus expressed solidarity with the public in opposing these amendments and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment