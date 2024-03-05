Minority MPs outraged over Finance Ministry's caution to Akufo-Addo on signing anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Members of Parliament on the Minority side have expressed fury over the Finance Ministry's counsel to President Akufo-Addo, urging him not to sign the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.



The Finance Ministry warns that Ghana could face over $3 billion in financial losses from external financing if the bill is enacted.



Scheduled to reach President Akufo-Addo's desk this week, the proposed legislation has triggered strong reactions from the Minority MPs. MP for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, calls for nationwide action in support of the bill, citing its significance in upholding Ghana's cultural values and independence from external influence.



Speaking on JoyNews on March 4, 2024, Mr Fuseini urged Ghanaians to take to the streets, emphasising the need to protect the nation's independence and sovereignty. He asserts that LGBTQ is not recognised as a human right by the European Court of Human Rights, framing it as a sexual preference rather than a fundamental right.



In response to the Finance Ministry's caution, MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, countered the financial concerns, stating that other countries with harsher punishments for LGBTQ activities maintain strong relationships with multilateral agencies. He suggests that Ghana should stand firm in its values and not fear potential isolation, emphasising the importance of self-respect.



Expressing disappointment in Finance Minister Dr. Amin Mohammed, MP for Bole-Bamboi, Yusif Sulemana, accuses the minister of prioritising financial considerations over moral values. Sulemana reveals plans to challenge the bill in court if signed into law, stressing the need for morally upright individuals to stand against it.



Sulemana also brings attention to the stance of former President John Mahama on the LGBTQ issue, urging current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take a public stand. He criticises the prioritisation of foreign aid over moral concerns, deeming it shameful and expressing sadness over the situation.