You are here: HomeNews2024 10 23Article 1997384

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Minority/Majority fight unnecessary just 2 months to an election – Dr Ampadu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ampadu emphasized that MPs should focus on maintaining peace Ampadu emphasized that MPs should focus on maintaining peace

Dr. Christopher Ampadu, a lecturer at Pentecost University, has called on parliamentarians to avoid conflicts over the majority position in Parliament, especially with elections just two months away.

In an interview on Okay FM, he emphasized that MPs should focus on maintaining peace rather than engaging in unnecessary disputes, reminding them that they serve the people, not their own interests.

His comments follow the Supreme Court’s ruling to stay Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision declaring four parliamentary seats vacant, a decision that has sparked debate, particularly with the opposition NDC challenging the NPP’s majority status.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment