Minority backs DCOP Waabu’s comments, says it’s factual

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Minority members on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament have defended the comments made by the Director of Research and Planning in the Police Service, DCOP Gabriel Waabu, regarding the exclusion of the military from providing security during this year’s elections.



The Minority members assert that DCOP Waabu’s statements align with constitutional principles.



DCOP Waabu stated that only the police, fire service, prisons, and immigration service would be involved in election security.



"We are not going to involve the military as it were, and it is going to be only the police, fire service, prisons, and then immigration service [that will provide security during the elections]. It is our baby, it is the police baby, and we will invite our sister security services to assist in one way or the other," Waabu said in an interview on Joy News.



The Minority members, particularly James Agalga, the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, clarified that the military’s involvement occurs when the police service is over-stretched and with proper authorization.



In response to DCOP Waabu’s comments, the Police Service issued a statement disassociating itself from the remarks, considering them unfounded and not reflective of the Service’s position.



James Agalga emphasized that the police, being responsible for the election task force, must effectively execute their mandate to avoid unnecessary military intervention.



He highlighted the distinct training of the military, which may pose challenges in handling electoral processes, and urged the police to prevent situations requiring military involvement in the upcoming polls.



"So when we witnessed shooting in Techiman South, where soldiers were first responders, we thought that was regrettable, it was unfortunate and should never repeat itself and so what the DCOP simply said is nothing but a statement of fact," Mr Agalga said.



"We expect the police to discharge their mandate very effectively and efficiently to make it unnecessary for the military to come in because the military as you and I know are not trained primarily to maintain internal law and order so when you bring them in, normally you are bound to have certain challenges," he added.