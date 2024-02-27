Minority boycotts 2024 SONA over common fund arrears

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Minority in Parliament has boycotted President Akufo-Addo’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) due to outstanding common fund arrears spanning four quarters.



Scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s constitutionally mandated address, as outlined in Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, is designed to provide an overview of the nation’s current state at the commencement of each parliamentary session.



According to Citi News, the Minority caucus is protesting against the government’s handling of common fund arrears.



In a demonstration of their dissatisfaction, they have chosen to abstain from the chamber during the President’s address.



The Minority’s decision is contingent upon obtaining a commitment from the government to address their concerns before they consider entering the chamber to listen to the President’s speech.