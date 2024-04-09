Minority calls for interdiction of Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

The Minority in Parliament has intensified calls for the immediate interdiction of Dr. Kingsley Agyemang following revelations of irregularities in the award of scholarships by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, as exposed by the Fourth Estate.



In a press release issued on Monday, April 8, and endorsed by Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Education Committee, the NDC MPs emphasized the urgent need for action to address the arbitrary and biased allocation of scholarships.



The minority members expressed concern that the scandalous findings reported by the Fourth Estate have been corroborated by concerned citizens both locally and internationally. They argue that such misconduct undermines the integrity of the scholarship system and deprives deserving Ghanaian students of opportunities for educational advancement.



They called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene promptly to prevent further misuse of public funds, urging for the immediate suspension of the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat.



Additionally, the Minority urged the Special Prosecutor to launch a forensic audit into the Secretariat's operations since January 2017 to uncover any further irregularities and ensure accountability.



Their demand for action follows the Fourth Estate's investigative report, which revealed disparities in scholarship awards favoring well-connected individuals within the country, sparking widespread public outcry.



