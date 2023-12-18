Minority demands suspension of controversial 10-year contract with SML

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

The Minority caucus in Parliament has called for an instant suspension of a 10-year contract between the Finance Ministry and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) for revenue assurance services.



John Jinapor, Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, speaking to Journalists, described the contract as a “rip-off” and a “burden on taxpayers” which aims to enrich “greedy politicians.” citinewsroom.com reports.



He pushed for its suspension until a thorough investigation is done by the minority about possible mismanagement.



Mr Jinapor said, “We do not believe that there is value for money, this contract is a rip-off, this contract only ends up filling the pockets of greedy politicians and individuals.



“We cannot allow the taxpayer to be burdened with such unnecessary contracts that only go a long way to fill the pockets of individuals, so we would advise, that immediately that contract should be suspended pending a parliamentary investigation. When we go into it and find out that all those allegations are true, we will ensure that this contract is abrogated,” he added.



He also expressed worry about a possible interference in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to Ghana’s failure to service its external debts.



Reports suggest the IMF board meeting to consider the second tranche of a crucial $3 billion credit facility has been delayed until January 11, 2024.



John Jinapor mentioned that the delay could immensely endanger the hard-won economic gains the government has achieved.



