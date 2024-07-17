Minority heads back to BoG to demand resignation of governor, deputies as it engages police

General News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament is planning another protest to demand the removal of Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies, citing corruption in the construction of the central bank's new headquarters.



This follows Dr. Addison's refusal to accept their petition during the first "Occupy BoG" protest.



Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga announced that the NDC MPs are in talks with the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for a protest on July 30, aiming to change the leadership of the Central Bank to address financial mismanagement in Ghana.