The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticised President Akufo-Addo's recent ministerial reshuffle, deeming it as insipid and uninspiring.



In a statement released on February 14, 2024, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson characterised the reshuffle as a mere remix of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia's failed government.



Dr. Forson emphasised that the reshuffle, occurring barely nine months before the government's exit, would not alleviate the suffering and hardships faced by the people of Ghana. He attributed these challenges to what he described as the bad governance and massive uncontrolled corruption of the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia's government.



Expressing skepticism about the newly appointed officials' ability to make a meaningful impact in the remaining nine months, Dr. Forson cited economic challenges and alleged mismanagement by Alhaji Bawumia and his economic team.



He stated, "The tenure of this government has been characterized by excessive borrowing, unsustainable debt, an economic crisis, high appetite for taxes, poor governance, reckless wasteful expenditures, siphoning of state resources into private pockets of government appointees, as well as state capture by family and friends of the President and his Vice."



Dr. Forson highlighted President Akufo-Addo's previous reluctance to reshuffle, noting that the President had rebuffed calls for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. The Minority suggested that the best way to end the suffering of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign.



