Minority issues a 24-hour ultimatum to gov’t to clear Global Fund drugs stuck at Tema port

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Minority in Parliament has given the government a 24-hour ultimatum to clear the Global Fund drugs stuck at the Tema port for over a year.



The donated medical supplies, worth millions, are expected to expire by Q1 2025 if not cleared immediately.



The Global Fund has warned of cutting supply to Ghana if the commodities are not cleared.



The Minority is urging the government to waive taxes and duties on the medication to save lives.



The continuous delay has been described as "deliberate and intentional" with no end in sight, threatening Ghana's relationship with donors.