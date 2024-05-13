Minority opposes Majority's request for emergency Parliamentary sitting

Politics of Monday, 13 May 2024

The Minority in Parliament has expressed opposition to the Majority's call for an emergency sitting, stating that there is no urgency in the matters requiring the recall of Members of Parliament.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had summoned the House to sit on Friday, May 17, to address key government business items, including the adoption of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Appointments Committee and a motion on additional financing.



The Majority's request also includes considerations for an "Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project," as well as a "Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme."



However, Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza, argued that the recall is unnecessary and would not address the current issue of erratic power supply.



In an interview with JoyNews, Agbodza questioned the impact of approving the ministers and the additional financing on addressing the ongoing power outages and stabilizing the cedi. He emphasized the need for a thorough consideration of these matters to ensure that any decision taken will positively impact the country.



Agbodza stated, "Our colleague will also respond to Mr. Speaker's call and come to parliament on Friday. Which of these ministers when approved will stop the dumsor we are having, which of these ministers when approved will make the cedi stabilize. So yes, I agree that our colleagues have requested. Preliminary needs to take a decision on them. So when we go, hopefully we will have the opportunity to take a decision."



In response, Majority Chief Whip Habib Mohammed defended the need for the emergency sitting, highlighting the importance of approving the ministers who are crucial for the smooth running of the government.



Mohammed pointed out that ministries like Health are affected, as they currently lack ministers and deputies due to parliament's failure to approve them.



Mohammed emphasized, "Approval of the ministers is very important, for example if you go to the ministry of Health, the minister and all the two deputies are all new. They are all part of those considering to be approved and you have a full ministry very sensitive like the ministry of health, no minister, no deputy minister because Parliament has not be able to approve."