Minority slams NPP for hijacking Mahama’s Free SHS initiative

Politics of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, a Member of Parliament and former Minister of State, has refuted the NPP's claim that they initiated the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



She stated that the Progressive Free SHS program was initiated under the Mahama administration, and she was involved in its final stages.



Cudjoe-Ghansah emphasized that the program was designed to provide holistic support, including school materials, and was implemented in phases.



She criticized the NPP for focusing only on classroom education and accused them of rebranding NDC initiatives.