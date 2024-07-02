You are here: HomeNews2024 07 02Article 1956338

Minority to boycott vetting of Deputy Trade Minister designate

The Caucus expressed frustration over the large size of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government

The Minority in Parliament has announced it will not participate in the vetting of Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry designate.

In a statement signed by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on July 2, the Caucus expressed frustration over the large size of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and its poor economic performance.

They cited ongoing severe challenges such as a crippling economic crisis, food insecurity, debt default, government corruption, and wasteful expenditures.

The Minority criticized the President's continued nominations, arguing it shows a disregard for the economic turmoil caused by his administration's policies.

