Minority to boycott vetting of Deputy Trade Minister designate

Politics of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: 3news

The Minority in Parliament has announced it will not participate in the vetting of Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry designate.



In a statement signed by Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on July 2, the Caucus expressed frustration over the large size of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and its poor economic performance.



They cited ongoing severe challenges such as a crippling economic crisis, food insecurity, debt default, government corruption, and wasteful expenditures.



The Minority criticized the President's continued nominations, arguing it shows a disregard for the economic turmoil caused by his administration's policies.