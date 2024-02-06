Minority vows to oppose removal of indelible ink in 2024 Elections

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has declared that the Minority in Parliament will strongly oppose any attempts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to eliminate the use of indelible ink in the 2024 polls.



The EC, led by Chairperson Jean Mensa, had proposed abandoning the traditional ink, applied to voters' fingers to prevent multiple voting, in favor of more modern verification methods.



Dr. Ato Forson emphasized in Parliament that the Minority "will not countenance the elimination of indelible ink from the electoral process."



He argued that indelible ink has been a time-tested and crucial element in ensuring transparent and physically verifiable elections in Ghana.



The Minority Leader further stated the significance of indelible ink in maintaining the integrity of elections and preventing multiple voting.