Minority will support the Free SHS Bill – Apaak

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news

Builsa South Lawmaker Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that the Minority in Parliament would support the Free Senior High School Bill if presented, dispelling rumors that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to cancel the policy if they gain power.



Speaking on TV3's News Central, Dr. Apaak emphasized the NDC's commitment to maintaining the policy.



Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Marki explained that passing the bill would make the policy mandatory for all future governments, preventing any discontinuation.



He highlighted that citizens could sue any government that fails to implement the policy once it is enacted into law.