Mintah Akandoh raises concerns over Bawumia's silence anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has raised concerns about Dr. Bawumia's silence regarding same-sex marriage, suggesting that it may be linked to potential financial interests.



In an interview with UTV, Akandoh emphasized the importance of clarity from the Akufo-Addo administration on LGBTQ+ issues, particularly questioning Dr. Bawumia's stance given his presidential aspirations.



Meanwhile, a statement from Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, on Monday, March 18, 2024, urged Parliament not to forward the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for approval.



The presidency cited ongoing legal challenges, including two pending applications for an injunction against the Bill in the Supreme Court, as the reason for their decision.



"It has been brought to our attention that an attempt was made to submit the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024 for the President's assent while he was away at a Cabinet Retreat," part of the statement explained.