Miracles Aboagye denies being pro-GBTQ+ support

Politics of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) finds itself entangled in a web of silence and revelation regarding its position on LGBTQ rights. Amidst growing scrutiny over the matter, particularly following President Nana Akufo-Addo's reluctance to take a clear stance, the party's stance has come under the spotlight.



This ambiguity was brought to the forefront during Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Ghana, where President Akufo-Addo refrained from commenting on an anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament. His recent decision not to sign the bill, despite its passage, citing pending Supreme Court cases, has further fueled the debate.



In an attempt to dispel rumors of the NPP being pro-LGBTQ, Mr. Aboagye, a prominent party member, made vehement remarks during a televised discussion. He vehemently denied any such tendencies within his party, using his personal beliefs as an example.



"I do not support anybody engaging in gayism. I am not gay. I love women. Honourable Rockson Dafeamepkor and I, we love women. We love women. Women are beautiful. We love women! To suggest that I support gayism. Do you know how much women mean to me? Do you know how much I admire and appreciate women for the things that they bring to us as men?"



According to him, politicians face many forms of stressful situations throughout the day, including receiving phone calls from constituents and subordinates even late into the night. Mr. Aboagye believes women are the only reason politicians can survive such stress.



"Honourable Rockson Dafeamepkor and I, as politicians, do you know the stress we go through from morning till evening? Even at midnight? You are sleeping at 1:00 AM and receiving phone calls from constituents. The only thing in this world that calms our nerves and reduces our stress and ensures that all these things do not knock us out of the world earlier than God has given us, is women!"



Vice President Bawumia has been accused of remaining silent on the anti-LGBT+ Bill, which has been in the headlines since Parliament unanimously passed it. Mr. Aboagye's comments have sparked discussions on what this could mean for Bawumia's campaign, as they suggest a departure from the party's perceived ambiguity and could potentially signal a more definitive approach to the LGBTQ+ rights debate within the NPP's ranks.



