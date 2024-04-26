Miracles Aboagye responds to NDC's 'dumsor' Criticism, questions moral authority

Politics of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In response to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) criticism of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) management of the recent 'dumsor' crisis, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for Bawumia’s Campaign Team, asserted that the NDC lacks the moral authority to discuss the issue.



Aboagye expressed disbelief at the NDC's audacity to address 'dumsor', a problem persisting for 10 months under the NPP’s tenure, compared to the 7-year ordeal during the NDC’s governance.



“Despite putting us through seven years of 'dumsor', they now speak about its effects,” Aboagye remarked. “Who gave them the audacity to disrespect Ghanaians in this manner?” he questioned.



Highlighting the different approaches of the two parties, Aboagye stressed the NPP’s commitment to transparency and accountability, criticizing the NDC for allegedly deceiving Ghanaians during their tenure.



“We will not lie to Ghanaians that 'dumsor' is an act of God, as they did. We will fix it,” Aboagye assured during an interview on Onua FM.



Aboagye condemned the NDC’s tactics as based on lies and fabrications, targeting the party’s leadership, including flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, for their alleged mismanagement of the country's affairs.