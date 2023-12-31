Miss Teen Tourism World 2023, Petra spreads joy with generous donation to Catholic Special Vocational School

Regional News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Miss Teen Tourism World 2023, Petra Ama Adjeiwaa Adjei-Kumi, mid-December made a significant donation to the Catholic Special Vocational School in Takoradi.



The philanthropic endeavor saw Petra Adjei Kumi contributing a variety of essential items to the school, including drinks, rice, and other necessities.



Petra, who has already captured hearts with her grace and charm, expressed her motivation behind the charitable act, stating, "I believe in the power of kindness and the importance of giving back to the community. The Catholic Special Vocational School is vital in nurturing and empowering these students, and I am honored to contribute to their well-being."



She further mentioned that her thoughtful donation reflects a genuine commitment to making a difference in the community and uplifting the lives of those in need.



"The donation serves as a reminder that small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of positivity, fostering a sense of unity and support within the community," she said.



The Catholic Special Vocational School, known for its dedication to providing quality education and vocational training to students with special needs, welcomed the gracious donation from the beauty queen with heartfelt appreciation.



The school expressed that items provided by Petra will undoubtedly enhance the overall well-being of the school community, creating a positive and supportive environment for both students and educators.



Petra Ama Adjeiwaa Adjei-Kumi dominated the 4th edition of Miss Teen Tourism in Ghana in Auigust 2023, securing four titles, including "Miss Teen Tourism World 2023."



A student at The Roman Ridge School, Petra's success was marked by winning the "Best in Ghana Day" award and showcasing her cultural pride with the "Best National Costume" title. Her poise and elegance in the evening gown segment earned her the "Best in Evening Gown" award, making her the standout contestant in the competition.











