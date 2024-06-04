You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946345

Source: Daily Guide

Missing Ghanaian girl In Nigeria, Abigail Afiba Tandoh murdered

The tragic case of Abigail Afiba Tandoh and Celine Chidinma Ndudim, who went missing while traveling to Nigeria, has taken a horrifying turn.

Their lifeless bodies were found in Aba, Nigeria, with one girl gruesomely mutilated.

The male suspect, Andrew Amichi, allegedly involved in the girls' disappearance, died mysteriously while being transported for interrogation.

This incident has sparked shock and disbelief, with questions raised about the suspect's connections to the Nigerian police force.

The families and the public in both Ghana and Nigeria are demanding justice and answers to the perplexing details surrounding the case.

