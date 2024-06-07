Mistrial application: There are authorities in the UK and US the judge could have cited – Kpebu

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Lawyers Martin Kpebu and Justice Abdulai have commented on the dismissed application for a mistrial in the ambulance case.



Kpebu believed the judge could have relied on UK and US authorities to rule on the application, while Abdulai noted that Ghana has no precedence for a mistrial, making it difficult for the applicants to argue their case.



The judge dismissed the application, advising the Attorney-General to recuse himself from the case.



The lawyers were debating the implications of the ruling and the potential impact on the case's outcome.