MoMo vendor swindled by fake preacher

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

A mobile money vendor fell victim to a cunning thief who posed as a preacher, ultimately losing GHC 1,100 in the deceitful exchange.



The fraudster initially approached the vendor with apparent religious sincerity, engaging her in discussions about spirituality and offering what appeared to be genuine religious teachings.



Under the guise of exchanging contact information for further spiritual guidance, the thief discreetly persuaded the vendor to hand over her phone, only to later discover that a significant sum had been transferred from her mobile money wallet without her consent.



Alerted by the vendor, community members thwarted the thief's attempt to deceive another victim, revealing his fabrications and ultimately resorting to physical confrontation to halt his fraudulent activities.



