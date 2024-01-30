Mobile money agent accounts not linked to Ghana Card to be blocked on Feb 1

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has directed Electronic Money Issuers (EMIS) nationwide to link their accounts with the Ghana Card or TIN through agents by January 31, 2024.



According to a statement released by the Chamber on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, failure to comply will result in the blocking of agent accounts on February 1, 2024.



The directive aims to enhance regulatory compliance and was issued after consultations with the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The Chamber, indicated that agents were informed through various channels, and those facing suspension can visit operator outlets with their Ghana Card or TIN for resolution.



The Chamber stressed the importance of mobile financial services in promoting financial inclusion and reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure and accessible financial services in Ghana.



See the full statement below:



