Mobile money sales boy accused of stealing GH¢1.4 million

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Richard Okai, a 26-year-old mobile money sales boy, has been accused of embezzling approximately GH¢1,385,910.3.



The case is currently before an Adentan Circuit Court, awaiting the Attorney General's (AG’s) advice on further proceedings, Graphic Online reports.



Initially arraigned on March 7, 2024, before Judge Angela Attachie, Okai pleaded not guilty to six charges of stealing various amounts, including GH¢ 94, 596.30, GH¢ 451, 048.60, GH¢ 460, 983, GH¢ 169,888.50, GH¢ 129, 433, and GH¢ 79, 961.



Subsequent hearings took place, with a different judge, Nana Aba Quaiba Nunoo, presiding over the latest session on April 23, 2024.



The case has been adjourned to April 29, 2024, pending the AG’s direction.



According to Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, the prosecutor, the complainant, who owns a cosmetic shop called Lilyna Enterprise in Madina Market, entrusted Okai, a sales boy residing in UN, Madina, with mobile money transactions at the shop.



Okai's responsibility included collecting money from customers and depositing it into the company's merchant account.



Suspicion arose on February 20, 2024, when Naa Mayley, the complainant's daughter and a witness, noticed Richard behaving suspiciously while customers were making mobile money payments.



She discovered unauthorized transfers of GH¢1,697 from the company's account to his personal mobile money account. Subsequent checks revealed more unauthorized transfers from the company's account to Okai's personal account.



Upon discovery, the complainant and her daughter reported the incident to the police, leading to Okai's arrest. During questioning, he admitted to the crime.



Investigations revealed that from December 2022 to February 2023, Okai embezzled GH¢159,315.5; from August 2023 to December 2023, GH¢463,489.6; and from January to February 2024, GH¢87,098.5. This amounted to a total of GH¢709,903.6.



Further investigations unveiled that Okai had used some of the stolen money to purchase land in Akatanmaso, Accra, and had deposited GH¢7,000 in his Fidelity Bank account, kept GH¢3,000 in his mobile money account, and spent some on gambling activities.



The police charged Okai with theft, leading to his appearance before the court. The case awaits the AG’s advice on further legal actions.