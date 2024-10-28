More Ghanaians would not vote ‘skirt and blouse’ – Afrobarometer survey

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

A recent Afrobarometer survey found that 58% of Ghanaians would vote for both presidential and parliamentary candidates from the same party, with honesty, character, and campaign promises being top voter priorities.



The survey highlighted Ghana Armed Forces, religious, and traditional leaders as the most trusted institutions, while the presidency, police, and MPs ranked low in public trust.



Corruption remains a concern, especially in the police, presidency, and Electoral Commission.



Notably, fewer citizens feel safe reporting corruption, down from 36% in 2019 to 26% in 2024.