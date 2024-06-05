More stormy rains to come – NADMO cautions

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has issued a warning about the likelihood of more stormy rains in Ghana.



They have advised the public to take precautionary measures to protect life and property, including being mindful of their movements.



The organization expressed concern over the consistent dumping of refuse into drains, despite periodic dredging exercises, and called for regular cleaning of communities and an end to the dumping of refuse in drains.