More than 1000 young people benefit from DTI, Mastercard Foundation’s TVET programme

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Design & Technology Institute (DTI) and Mastercard Foundation's TVET Livelihoods for Sustainable Jobs program has benefited over 1000 young Ghanaians, providing precision fabrication training and work readiness skills.



The three-year program aimed to increase access to quality employment-oriented skills training for women, low-income, and vulnerable groups.



Participants gained skills in areas like welding and metalwork, and some have started their own businesses.



The program aims to address youth unemployment in Ghana by providing skills training and mentorship, helping young people become entrepreneurs and create their own jobs.