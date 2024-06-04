You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946390

Source: TIG Post

Most UG students risk being disenfranchised in 2024 election – Leadership tells EC

George Annor Ansah, JCR President of Jean Nelson Aka Hall, has highlighted student challenges in voter registration and transfer processes.

He criticized the EC for logistical issues leading to long queues and system shutdowns, hindering student registration.

The lack of EC centers on campus for voter transfers adds to the burden, especially with upcoming exams.

Ansah and student leaders advocate for on-campus EC centers to facilitate student voting without disrupting academic schedules.

