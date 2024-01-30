Mother Major Mahama satisfied with verdict as 12 get convicted for murder

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Veronica Bamford, the mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, expressed contentment with the sentencing of 12 individuals involved in the brutal murder of her son.



Speaking to reporters following the court proceedings, Madam Veronica Bamford reflected on the anguish she endured after her son's tragic death and expressed gratitude to the supportive friends and family who stood by her during the challenging times.



"The murder of my son has been determined, and I’m thankful to God for the strength to endure over 6 years of agonizing pain. The twists and turns of events and the associated heartaches are unspeakable. God knows my plight as a mother whose loving son was snatched away from her in such a gory manner and gave me family and friends to commiserate with me," she tearfully stated.



The jury, on January 29, 2024, delivered a unanimous guilty verdict for 12 out of the 14 individuals standing trial for Major Mahama’s death. The convicted parties faced charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and abetment of murder. Each of them has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the respective counts they were found guilty of. Notably, among the convicted is the Assembly Member accused of orchestrating the community attack on Major Mahama.



Two of the accused persons were acquitted and discharged after the jury found them not guilty of the charges against them. The jury has been dismissed, and the convicted individuals are awaiting sentencing by Justice Mariama Owusu.